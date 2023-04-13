SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Julio Iglesias Jr. has been added to the NYS Fair’s Chevrolet Concert Series for this summer.

Iglesias Jr. is a Latin singer-songwriter, known for his own covers of classics.

His recent album, Under the Covers, features his own interpretations of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” George Michaels’ “Careless Whisper,” Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Iglesias Jr. will be performing at Chevy Court on Saturday, August 26 at 6:00 p.m.

“Nearly 40 years to the day that his legendary father performed at the Grandstand, Julio Iglesias Jr. will charm music fans at the Great New York State Fair,” said the NYS Fair’s Press Office.

Julio Iglesias Jr.’s performance, like all entertainment in the Chevrolet Music Series, is free with admission to the Fair. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.

The Great New York State Fair concert lineup so far:

Chevy Court:

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Experience Stage at Chevy Park:

Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line