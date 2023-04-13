SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Julio Iglesias Jr. has been added to the NYS Fair’s Chevrolet Concert Series for this summer.

Iglesias Jr. is a Latin singer-songwriter, known for his own covers of classics.

His recent album, Under the Covers, features his own interpretations of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” George Michaels’ “Careless Whisper,” Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Iglesias Jr. will be performing at Chevy Court on Saturday, August 26 at 6:00 p.m.

“Nearly 40 years to the day that his legendary father performed at the Grandstand, Julio Iglesias Jr. will charm music fans at the Great New York State Fair,” said the NYS Fair’s Press Office.

Julio Iglesias Jr.’s performance, like all entertainment in the Chevrolet Music Series, is free with admission to the Fair. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.