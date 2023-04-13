SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Julio Iglesias Jr. has been added to the NYS Fair’s Chevrolet Concert Series for this summer.
Iglesias Jr. is a Latin singer-songwriter, known for his own covers of classics.
His recent album, Under the Covers, features his own interpretations of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” George Michaels’ “Careless Whisper,” Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”
Iglesias Jr. will be performing at Chevy Court on Saturday, August 26 at 6:00 p.m.
“Nearly 40 years to the day that his legendary father performed at the Grandstand, Julio Iglesias Jr. will charm music fans at the Great New York State Fair,” said the NYS Fair’s Press Office.
Julio Iglesias Jr.’s performance, like all entertainment in the Chevrolet Music Series, is free with admission to the Fair. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.
The Great New York State Fair concert lineup so far:
Chevy Court:
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
Experience Stage at Chevy Park:
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line