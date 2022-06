(WSYR-TV) — For the 12th time, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will be playing the Great New York State Fair.

The now Fair staple will take the Chevy Court State Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m.

“Peter Noone at the Fair? It’s a tradition. He’s an amazing entertainer and it’s always a great audience for his shows. We’re so pleased to be able to bring him back for our Senior Day audience,” State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Admission for people aged 65 and up is free every day of the Fair.

Here is a look at the rest of the concert lineup that has been announced so far: