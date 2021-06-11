Herman’s Hermits & Peter Noone are coming back to NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the fifth consecutive Great New York State Fair Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits will take the stage in front of their Central New York fans.

The band behind such hits like “I’m Into Something Good” and “I’m Henry VIII I Am” will play the Chevrolet Music Festival Monday, August 30th at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage.

“We’ve brought Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone back here every year since 2016 because fans love him and he genuinely loves them. It’s always a wonderful show from an iconic performer,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

LOCASH, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced

Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Bell Biv Devoe, Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Grandson, Monday, August 30 with time to be announced

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Uncle Kracker, Friday, September 3 at 2 p.m.

Admission to all concerts is free along with a $3 Fair ticket.