(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair is honoring Native American culture on day 10, which is a great reminder of how important the culture is to Central New York.

The Indian Village helps share what makes this day so important.

“I’ve been coming here since I was maybe before ten years old with my parents,” says Superintendent of the Indian Village Norman Jimerson. “Been dancing and singing in my youth and learned the ropes.”

Jimerson isn’t the only person who grew up coming here either.

“I’ve been doing this here at this village for 43 years so yeah pretty much raised in it and this is all family when I come here,” says a dancer in the Oneida Nation Heath Hills.

Six different nations, all gathered together in one spot. It’s a true family affair and a showcase of the culture they’ve known their whole lives.

“Us being here all together and dancing together and enjoying this and bringing other people in,” says Hill.

Fairgoers can watch all the wonderful dances in the Indian Village and also learn about the history behind them.

“There is a lot of history here and then there’s the dances, the explanation of the dances we try to incorporate the language of different nations,” says Jimerson.

There is a showcase of homemade jewelry, clothing, and many other items you can find all around the village.

“It’s new, it’s different every year so I enjoy seeing that coming in and seeing the different levels of skill that they’ve created over the year,” says Supervisor for the Handworks Department Edith Waterman.

For many, it’s a special feeling that makes the Village feel like home and that is what keeps them coming back every year.

“As long as I have that feeling in my heart to see what I see every year, I will always come back. I could be on a tropical island somewhere on a real vacation, but this is it this is my vacation,” says Hill.