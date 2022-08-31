GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday, August 31, marked Day 8 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Attendance numbers are up from last year, but not where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

NewsChannel 9 checked in with 3 long-standing vendors about how business has been so far this year.

Charlie’s Famous Steak Pit has been selling New York State Fair favorites for 35 years. Doug Sprague has been helping out for 20 of those, but he says business this year has been under average.

It’s a lot better than last year, but still not up to what it was pre-pandemic, but I think we’re going to have a really good weekend this weekend because the weather is supposed to be really nice. I think that will get people out here because people have been cooped up for a while. DOUG SPRAGUE, STAND MANAGER, CHARLIE’S FAMOUS STEAK PIT

Not too far from Charlie’s Famous Steak Pit is Montezuma Winery. The co-owner says they’re making a strong comeback after not being at the 2021 New York State Fair due to staffing shortages.

“We just could not find enough staff to do it,” Bill Martin, co-owner of Montezuma Winery, explained. “So, it feels great to be back!”

A new management team of three at Big Kahuna has one motto: serve the customers as they come!

The more people here, the more they’ll spend money at more places. You know, when there’s not a lot of people here, they don’t need to buy food at every stand, and we understand that, but more numbers equals a better day for everybody. DAN CARDOT, CO-OWNER, BIG KAHUNA

As we head into the final days of the 2022 New York State Fair, these three vendors are remaining optimistic.

More than 89,000 people passed through the gates on the first Saturday of the fair this year. Over 79,000 visited the fairgrounds on Sunday.

Fingers crossed the weather holds up and Central New Yorkers come out and support the local vendors during the final weekend of the 2022 NYS Fair!