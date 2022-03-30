(WSYR-TV) — COIN will make their New York State Fair debut on September 3.

The indie pop music group will take the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. The band, who has been playing together for a decade, is best known for their single “Talk Too Much.”

“We work to build a diverse lineup of performers and musical styles, and COIN is an example of that. If you like pop music, you’ll enjoy spending an afternoon in the sunshine with them and we’re pleased that they will be here this year,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include: