Jackyl replacing Dire Straits Legacy at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Dire Straits Legacy cancelling their New York State Fair performance, southern rock band Jackyl is stepping in.
Jackyl will take the Chevy Court Stage Tuesday, August 24 at 7 p.m.
“Jackyl was great when they were here in 2019 and I know this will be a fun and exciting show. We thank them for being willing to step in. We’re sorry to lose Dire Straits Legacy but will keep an eye out for them in the future,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.
All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|Simplelife
|LOCASH
|August 21
|Tee Grizzley
|98 Degrees
|Hard Promises: The Music of Tom Petty
|RATT
|August 22
|The Barndogs
|Brothers Osborne
|iGNiTE
|All That Remains
|August 23
|Isreal Hagan & Stroke
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|The Jess Novak Band
|Train
|The Spinners
|Jackyl
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Dangerous Type
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Bad Mama’s Blues Band
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Scorey
|Melissa Etheridge
|Tionesta
|CNCO
|August 28
|Waydown Wailers
|The Beach Boys
|Stephen Phillips
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm)
|Harmonic Dirt
|Dropkick Murphys (8pm)
|August 30
|Alex Miller
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Cory Marks
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sydney Irving & The Mojo
|Nelly
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Brownskin Band
|Third Eye Blind
|BeatleCUSE
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|Dark Hollow
|AJR
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|YG
|Syracuse JAMS FunkFest
|Stone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|Sheff G &
Sleepy Hallow
|The Mavericks En Español
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)
|Cheap Trick (6pm)
|The Ripcords (noon)
|Resurrection (4pm)