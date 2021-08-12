Jackyl replacing Dire Straits Legacy at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Dire Straits Legacy cancelling their New York State Fair performance, southern rock band Jackyl is stepping in.

Jackyl will take the Chevy Court Stage Tuesday, August 24 at 7 p.m.

“Jackyl was great when they were here in 2019 and I know this will be a fun and exciting show. We thank them for being willing to step in. We’re sorry to lose Dire Straits Legacy but will keep an eye out for them in the future,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.