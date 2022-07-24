(WSYR-TV) — Rock singer and songwriter from Long Island, Jeff Rosenstock, will be at the Great New York State Fair Chevy Court stage on Friday, August 26 at 1 p.m.

Rosenstock’s albums have risen on Billboard’s Independent Music charts and he is also the composer for the Cartoon Network animated series “Craig of the Creek.”

“Whether it’s punk, power pop, or ska, Jeff Rosenstock has crated some terrific music,” said State Fair interim Director, Sean Hennessy. “This will be a fun afternoon of discovery for the Fair’s many music fans.”

The close-out for the Chevrolet Music Series at the Great New York State Fair on Labor Day will feature Dire Straits Legacy, who will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 5.

The London-based band, Dire Straits, hit the pop rock music world in the late 70s and performed through the 80s and into the 90s. A few of their hits include “Romero & Juliet,” “Money for Nothing,” and “Walk of Life.” In 2015, some of the group’s members reunited as Dire Straits Legacy to carry on the established music that was once Dire Straits.

“The musical career of Dire Straits spans nearly 45 years, and what a treat it is for our team to finally be able to bring them to the Fair,” said Hennessey. “Plus, what a better way to close out the 2022 Fair Concert Season than with a show that appeals to multiple generations?”

Dire Straits Legacy was supposed to come to the Great New York State Fair in 2021 but was postponed due to travel restrictions.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Here is a look at the rest of the concert lineup that has been announced so far: