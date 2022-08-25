SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From carnival rides to your favorite foods, the Fair has it all. It comes only once a year and gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy it all.

For some visitors, though, the Fair is hard work — especially the young people who spend hours caring for their animals in the Dairy Cattle Barn.

Some are as young as 9. Like Logan Vanevera, who says she walks them so her sister can wash them.

And others are as old as 19!

“Cleaning up after them, making sure their areas are clean, making sure they’re clean,” says 19-year-old Addison Hubbell.

It’s all about taking care of their cows and getting them ready for the different shows at The Great New York State Fair!

Vanevera and his family are from Cobleskill, New York. His family lives on a dairy farm and takes care of around 75 animals. 45 of them are cows and his family brought 4 of them to the Far this year!

Vanevera starts his day bright and early inside the Dairy Cattle Barn — around 4 or 5 a.m.

For Hubbell, on the other hand, her day starts a bit later… at 6:30 p.m. “I’ll be on duty until they get here around 4:30, 5 in the morning,” says Hubbell.

That’s something you could call an all-nighter! Hubbell says though it’s like second nature. She comes all the way from Bristol, Vermont, and this is actually her first time at any state fair. She also says that she grew up going to the farms with her grandfather and that she shows cows with her siblings.

In total, Hubbell takes care of 14 cows inside the Dairy Cattle Barn. The oldest cow is 6 years old and the youngest is 6 months old. In Vermont, she takes care of 15 cows all on her own! Hubbell says she truly loves it though and considers all of the cows her babies.

“We try our best to make them happy and that’s all that we’re really looking for,” says Hubbell.

Hubbell says she’ll be leaving the Fair on Sunday, after arriving on Tuesday. From now until Sunday, she’ll be pulling all-nighters again, taking care of the 14 cows!