SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has booked country star, Lainey Wilson, as their opening day concert.

Think you don’t recognize her? She is known for her songs “Heart Like a Truck,” “Things a Man Oughta Know,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and more.

Wilson has been one of the highest requested acts for the fair, according to NYS Fair social media. Sean Hennesey, the Interim Fair Director, says he hopes the NYS Fair’s social media followers will be extra excited over this announcement.

You will be able to hear her live at Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

The New York State Fair’s Press Office says in May, she brought home four ACM Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, and Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for “wait in the truck.” Meanwhile, at April’s CMT Music Awards, Lainey took home awards for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

Like all acts who appear as part of the Chevrolet Music Series, Lainey Wilson’s performance is included with Fair admission. Admission tickets – expected to go on sale early in July – is $6 for adults, and free for those who are 65 years and older and 12 years and younger.

The fair is now two thirds of the way through the announcement of their acts, as they plan to have 48 acts.

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$