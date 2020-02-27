Limited number of $2 State Fair tickets sell out

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday was your first chance to get your hands on those cheaper tickets the State Fair announced earlier this week. Thursday’s one-day online-only flash sale had 10,000 tickets up for grabs, and the tickets were sold out in less than two hours!

After Thursday, general admission will cost you $3 online and $5 at the gate.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9