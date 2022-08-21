SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage.

The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.

They join The Ripcords, The Jess Novak Band, Infinity, Tink Bennett & Tailor Made, and Tionesta in rounding out the lineup on the Fair’s Chevy Court and Chevy Park stages.

The band Avalanche is set to take the Chevy Court Stage on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m. The band’s members are part of the historic Army Division stationed in Fort Drum. The band will perform a variety of music from different decades and multiple genres.

NONEWFRIENDS will take the stage at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage on September 4. The band formed at Syracuse University and has continued their musical endeavors by touring around the West Coast. The group caught the attention of the nation by playing soulful indie pop.

Other local bands that will be making their debut at the New York State Fair include the following: