SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage.
The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
They join The Ripcords, The Jess Novak Band, Infinity, Tink Bennett & Tailor Made, and Tionesta in rounding out the lineup on the Fair’s Chevy Court and Chevy Park stages.
The band Avalanche is set to take the Chevy Court Stage on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m. The band’s members are part of the historic Army Division stationed in Fort Drum. The band will perform a variety of music from different decades and multiple genres.
NONEWFRIENDS will take the stage at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage on September 4. The band formed at Syracuse University and has continued their musical endeavors by touring around the West Coast. The group caught the attention of the nation by playing soulful indie pop.
Other local bands that will be making their debut at the New York State Fair include the following:
- The Ripcords are set to play at 1 p.m. on the Chevy Court stage Saturday, August 27. The Ripcords, have won numerous Syracuse Area Music Awards and have been nominated several times for Native American Music Awards.
- Tink Bennett & Tailor Made will play at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage Saturday, August 27. The veteran band from Cortland has opened for many big country music stars and specializes in covers of today’s hot country hits along with classic rock songs.
- Infinity will be performing at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage Monday, August 29. Infinity covers the rock hits from the 70s and 80s.
- The Jess Novak Band will play at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage on Wednesday, August 31. Jess Novak has won several Syracuse Area Music Awards and has recorded several albums and EPs.
- Tionesta is set to perform at 1 p.m. on Chevy Court on Wednesday, August 31.
- Steven Page on Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- PLUSH on Wednesday, August 24 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jeff Rosenstock, August 26 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Ripcords on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Tink Bennet & Tailor Made on Saturday, August 27 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Avalanche on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Chubby Checkers on Monday, August 29 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Infinity on Monday, August 29 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Max Weinberg on Monday, August 29 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boy George & Culture Club on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tionesta on Wednesday, August 31 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- The Jess Novak Band on Wednesday, August 31 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Alex Miller on Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 38 Special on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Midnight Star on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. – Chevy Court
- NONEWFRIENDS on Sunday, September 4 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Resurrection, a Journey Tribute Band on Monday, September 5 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Dire Straits on Monday, September 5 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park