SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you lost something at the New York State Fair? Like a phone or backpack? State Troopers shared in a Facebook post how you can get it back.

A photo shared by New York State Police shows various lost phones and smaller items, all stored at the New York State Police State Fair Headquarters.

To claim a lost item, contact Troopers at the NYSP State Fair Headquarters at (315) 728-4200.