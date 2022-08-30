STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People used to seeing state troopers in a regal stance with their Stetson hats might be surprised to see one out of uniform scrubbing a police cruiser — especially in a downpour.

“If you were home washing your car in the rain, your neighbors would probably think you’re crazy,” says Sgt. David Olney.

Sgt. Olney is a station commander in Herkimer County, but “commands” the vintage and retired car display at the State Fairgrounds. It’s a job he does off duty.

Olney says, “Several years ago, we started setting up a display for Syracuse Nationals… I got to know everybody who owned the cars.”

Only three historic cars are still maintained by the New York State Police. The rest on display are privately owned, purchased at auction when troopers are done with them, and restored.

Over the years, the State Fair’s State Police exhibit has become part classic car show.

Olney owns a 2004 Crown Victoria, originally “2D17” out of the North Syracuse barracks.



Each car has a story worth learning.

A 1988 Dodge Diplomat on display was being restored by Trooper Christopher Skinner when he was run over on I-18 near Binghamton eight years ago. It’s now on display, restored by new owners, in Skinners’ honor.