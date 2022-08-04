SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced another artist as part of the free Chevrolet Music Series. This time, it’s multi-platinum musician Bryce Vine.

Vine will play at Chevy Court on Sunday, August 28 at 6 p.m.

Bryce Vine is known for his laid-back, hip-hop vibe. The 34-year-old received double-platinum on “Drew Barrymore” from his debut album “Carnival.” He also went on a sold-out tour in 2019 — and his momentum only increased with the platinum hits “La La Land” featuring YG and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury.

The Fair says that his signature sound fuses punk spirit, à la Blink-182, with homages to hip-hot artists like Tupac and Outkast.

“We’ve seen Bryce Vince perform on talk shows and late-night comedy shows, and now we get to see him perform right here at the Great New York State Fair,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “We’re so excited to welcome one of the hottest acts in the country.”

Here’s a full list of free concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series: