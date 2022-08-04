SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced another artist as part of the free Chevrolet Music Series. This time, it’s multi-platinum musician Bryce Vine.
Vine will play at Chevy Court on Sunday, August 28 at 6 p.m.
Bryce Vine is known for his laid-back, hip-hop vibe. The 34-year-old received double-platinum on “Drew Barrymore” from his debut album “Carnival.” He also went on a sold-out tour in 2019 — and his momentum only increased with the platinum hits “La La Land” featuring YG and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury.
The Fair says that his signature sound fuses punk spirit, à la Blink-182, with homages to hip-hot artists like Tupac and Outkast.
“We’ve seen Bryce Vince perform on talk shows and late-night comedy shows, and now we get to see him perform right here at the Great New York State Fair,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “We’re so excited to welcome one of the hottest acts in the country.”
Here’s a full list of free concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series:
- Steven Page on Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- PLUSH on Wednesday, August 24 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jeff Rosenstock, August 26 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Chubby Checkers on Monday, August 29 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Max Weinberg on Monday, August 29 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boy George & Culture Club on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Alex Miller on Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 38 Special on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Midnight Star on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. – Chevy Court
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Resurrection, a Journey Tribute Band on Monday, September 5 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Dire Straits on Monday, September 5 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park