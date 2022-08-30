GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– You’re sure to feel like you’ve walked into a different world when you enter the new Energy and Environment Experience at the Great New York State Fair. The new addition to the Center of Progress building is drawing a large crowd so far this year as live trees and plants fill the room and moss scales the walls in this brand-new exhibit.

“We wanted something fresh, something new, we wanted something exciting you know we wanted people to be actually interested and engaged.” Anna Scherer, NYPA Event Coordinator

The green space brings together five New York State agencies all working toward creating a more sustainable and green Empire State. The New York Power Authority (NYPA), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the New York State Canal System, and the New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) are all featured in the new exhibit that offers interactive activities throughout the stations.

“NYPA is we’re highlighting our electric charging stations that we are putting out on the road, our Evolve New York program…NYSERDA they’re advertising wind and solar and the initiatives they have that help homeowners, DPS is able to answer any questions people have about their rates and issues they have in their homes,” Anna Scherer, NYPA Event Coordinator

The New York Canal System also features an interactive lock demonstration to show how the lock system works throughout New York’s many canals.

Fairgoers were impressed with the new exhibit and said it allowed them to learn new information about how they can become more sustainable in their homes and lives and what New York State is doing to reduce our carbon footprint and transition to renewable energy.

Kids can grab a passport slip on their way in and get it stamped by all five agencies after participating in each interactive activity. At the end of the experience, kids are handed a handy-dandy hard hat souvenir!

You can check out the Energy and Environment Experience in the Center of Progress building until the end of the Fair on Monday, September 5. Buildings are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.