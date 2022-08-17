SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A soul-pop band that derives from New York City will be making their debut at the New York State Fair on August 28. The band Lawrence will be taking the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m.

The band consists of eight members and is fronted by Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, two siblings who began their endeavor when they were little kids. According to their official page, after they had played music together for years, they decided to further their musical pursuit, they comprised a group of friends from childhood and college and formed their band, Lawrence.

NPR has described their rhythm as a “high-energy, keyboard-driven sound, which features tight, energetic horns and explosive lead vocals.”

The band’s website shares that they released their first album titled, “Hotel TV”, in July 2021, which was created under Beautiful Mind Records, the label of Jon Bellion, known for hit songs like, “Bang,” and “All Timne Low.” Bellion helped co-produce and co-write the songs on the album with Clyde, Gracie, and their bandmates.

The album has since gained millions of streams across all platforms and has had multiple viral moments on Tik Tok and Instagram. The band has also landed a spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they performed their single, “Don’t Lose Sight.” They have also performed on Stephen Colbert’s Late-Night Show as well as played at the Coachella music festival.

“The Fair exists to highlight the best things made in New York, whether it’s food and drink or great performers,” said State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey. “Lawrence is an exciting band with a bright future. This is a show fans of old-school soul, funk, and modern pop need to circle on their calendars.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

