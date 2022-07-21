SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to get funky with synth-funk band Midnight Star. Midnight Star rose to fame with hits like “Freak-A-Zoid” and “Operator.”

The group will end a day of soul, R&B, and funk on the Chevy Court stage of the New York State Fair on September 3 as part of the annual Syracuse JAMS FunkFest. FunkFest is produced in partnership with Syracuse Joined Artists, Musicians and Singers, Inc. The festival will feature both local and national groups, which will be announced in the future.

State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “We work hard at the Fair to create the most diverse lineup possible and our partnership with Syracuse JAMS is an important part of that effort. Great bands like Midnight Star not only get us up and dancing but they also show young men and women that there is a pathway for them in music.”

Syracuse JAMS says its mission is building “pathways to the creative economy for artists who have been traditionally not included by hiring their services and by connecting them to other economic opportunities.” Syracuse JAMS President Reggie Siegler said, “The Funk Fest provides an opportunity for local and regional bands to showcase their talents on a large-scale professional platform while opening for national recording artists. It fills a void for diverse communities to enjoy age and culturally specific entertainment attracting many to see themselves represented at the Fair.”

As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, Midnight Star will be free. Other concerts include: