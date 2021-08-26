New York State Fair celebrates annual ‘Dairy Day’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Farmers from across New York State were celebrated on Thursday for Dairy Day.

New York State farmers are back to their roots at the state fairgrounds, but with a few small changes in place.

“A lot of its going virtual, like all of our award ceremonies for all the people that have deserved, you know they have done a lot of work getting here,” says Teri Martin, Dairy Cattle Barn Superintendent.

In addition to making things virtual, farmers are also socially distancing their herds.

“Other than that, we’re pretty much the same. Our contests are pretty much the same, as far as Dairy Day itself, since its not all live you kind of have to pick and choose where you can go and what you can do,” says Martin.

While in the Dairy Cattle Building, fairgoers can learn about what farmers do on a day-to-day basis, and watch how a cow is milked.

“We use a portable milker which makes it easier to move onto the packs. So we can milk easily and at home we normally milk in a parlor,” says Lilly Woodis, County Dairy Princess.

Most of the farmers at the fair are there for family vacation or to educate the public about where their milk comes from, which you can taste for yourself over at the Dairy Product Building. Fairgoers can also check out the annual butter sculpture and the fair’s new interactive photo booth.

“We get to work with the booth that’s behind us, which is the Milk Moves Me booth. You can come and interact and you can actually come and win some really cool prizes,” says Shelby Benjamin, New York State Dairy Princess.

If you couldn’t make Dairy Day on Thursday, you still have some time. A new set of cows will be coming in next week and cattle shows are scheduled for this weekend.