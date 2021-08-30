New York State Fair holds annual ‘Law Enforcement Day’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The men and women who risk their lives everyday to help keep New Yorkers safe were honored at the New York State Fair on Monday, as the fair celebrated Law Enforcement Day.

The day began with a reading of the names for those who have fallen within the last year, representing all law enforcement agencies across New York State.

“It gives us a chance to honor those and what it does is, it also gives the family an opportunity who come here to spend the day with the other family of law enforcement,” said New York State Police Trooper Jack Keller.

Due to COVID-19, state police were not able to hold a bigger ceremony this year, like they have in the past. However, there was still plenty to see and learn.

“Here at the State Police Exhibit we have our showcase of our typical k-9, which is a great turnout. We have puppies this year people can see. They see the K-9’s, kind of how they work and how they work with the handlers,” said Trooper Keller.

Repelling and scuba demonstrations were also held throughout the day on Monday. Fairgoers could also visit inside the exhibit and learn about police forensics and how crime scenes are investigated.

Due to the current New York State Police shortage, recruiters were also on site to talk with those interested in becoming a state trooper to help build their team.

“Take a moment, come by speak to a recruiter and we can discuss how you take the exam, and how you become a New York State Trooper,” says Trooper Keller.

The New York State Police Exhibit will be open through Labor Day.