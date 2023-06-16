SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rapper, J.I.D is headed to the fair this summer.
You can find him at Suburban Park Stage on Friday, September 1 at 8 p.m.
J.I.D has been recognized by Rolling Stone, as well as reaching the top of multiple “Best of 2022” lists.
The New York State Fair’s Press Office says that J.I.D while he was touring and invited him to join his label Dreamville Records in 2017.
A few of his singles are, “Never” and “151 Rum,” but he has collaborated with other artists like Imagine Dragons, 21 Savage, Baby Tate and more.
“We know that Rap and Hip Hop is very popular and we want to give New Yorkers what they want to hear. Last year, we saw four of our largest concert crowds to date – and three of them were for Hip Hop shows – City Girls, TLC, and Nelly. Data from our surveys backs this up too,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “J.I.D has been in the industry for a while and critics believe he’s in the making to be one of rap’s greatest. It’s awesome that we get to host him here at The Fair the day after we welcome Hip Hop legend, Ludacris.”
Chevy Court
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Thursday, August 24
|6:00 p.m.
|Quiet Riot
|Friday, August 25
|1:00 p.m.
|Mary Lambert
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Doechii
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Thursday, August 31
|1:00 p.m.
|Avalanche
|Thursday, August 31
|6:00 p.m.
|Lee Greenwood
|Friday, September 1
|6:00 p.m.
|The Fray
|Saturday, September 2
|12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
|Sunday, September 3
|1:00 p.m.
|Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
Suburban Park:
|Wednesday, August 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Steven Page
|Wednesday, August 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Lainey Wilson
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Friday, August 25
|2:00 p.m.
|Rebecca Black
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 p.m.
|GAYLE
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Ludacris
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 p.m.
|J.I.D
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Yung Gravy and bbno$
Admission to the concert is free with the purchase of a ticket into the fair. Admission tickets are expected to go on sale in the upcoming weeks.