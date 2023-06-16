SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rapper, J.I.D is headed to the fair this summer.

You can find him at Suburban Park Stage on Friday, September 1 at 8 p.m.

J.I.D has been recognized by Rolling Stone, as well as reaching the top of multiple “Best of 2022” lists.

The New York State Fair’s Press Office says that J.I.D while he was touring and invited him to join his label Dreamville Records in 2017.

A few of his singles are, “Never” and “151 Rum,” but he has collaborated with other artists like Imagine Dragons, 21 Savage, Baby Tate and more.

“We know that Rap and Hip Hop is very popular and we want to give New Yorkers what they want to hear. Last year, we saw four of our largest concert crowds to date – and three of them were for Hip Hop shows – City Girls, TLC, and Nelly. Data from our surveys backs this up too,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “J.I.D has been in the industry for a while and critics believe he’s in the making to be one of rap’s greatest. It’s awesome that we get to host him here at The Fair the day after we welcome Hip Hop legend, Ludacris.” 

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$

Admission to the concert is free with the purchase of a ticket into the fair. Admission tickets are expected to go on sale in the upcoming weeks.