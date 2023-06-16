SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rapper, J.I.D is headed to the fair this summer.

You can find him at Suburban Park Stage on Friday, September 1 at 8 p.m.

J.I.D has been recognized by Rolling Stone, as well as reaching the top of multiple “Best of 2022” lists.

The New York State Fair’s Press Office says that J.I.D while he was touring and invited him to join his label Dreamville Records in 2017.

A few of his singles are, “Never” and “151 Rum,” but he has collaborated with other artists like Imagine Dragons, 21 Savage, Baby Tate and more.

“We know that Rap and Hip Hop is very popular and we want to give New Yorkers what they want to hear. Last year, we saw four of our largest concert crowds to date – and three of them were for Hip Hop shows – City Girls, TLC, and Nelly. Data from our surveys backs this up too,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “J.I.D has been in the industry for a while and critics believe he’s in the making to be one of rap’s greatest. It’s awesome that we get to host him here at The Fair the day after we welcome Hip Hop legend, Ludacris.”

Chevy Court Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Thursday, August 24 6:00 p.m. Quiet Riot Friday, August 25 1:00 p.m. Mary Lambert Friday, August 25 6:00 p.m. Doechii Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Saturday, August 26 6:00 p.m. Julio Iglesias Jr. Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Sunday, August 27 6:00 p.m. Matt Stell Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Monday, August 28 6:00 p.m. Anne Wilson Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Thursday, August 31 1:00 p.m. Avalanche Thursday, August 31 6:00 p.m. Lee Greenwood Friday, September 1 6:00 p.m. The Fray Saturday, September 2 12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.) Sunday, September 3 1:00 p.m. Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings Suburban Park: Wednesday, August 23 2:00 p.m. Steven Page Wednesday, August 23 8:00 p.m. Lainey Wilson Thursday, August 24 8:00 p.m. Theory of a Deadman Friday, August 25 2:00 p.m. Rebecca Black Friday, August 25 8:00 p.m. GAYLE Saturday, August 26 8:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers Monday, August 28 8:00 p.m. REO Speedwagon Tuesday, August 29 8:00 p.m. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Wednesday, August 30 8:00 p.m. Ann Wilson of Heart Thursday, August 31 8:00 p.m. Ludacris Friday, September 1 8:00 p.m. J.I.D Saturday, September 2 8:00 p.m. Quinn XCII Sunday, September 3 8:00 p.m. Yung Gravy and bbno$

Admission to the concert is free with the purchase of a ticket into the fair. Admission tickets are expected to go on sale in the upcoming weeks.