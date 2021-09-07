New York State Fair saw over half a million less guests this year than in 2019, here’s an attendance breakdown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 18-day long 2021 Great New York State Fair has wrapped up and even with the fair being an extra five days long, attendance numbers were much lower than years past.

Over half a million more people attended The Fair in 2019 than this year’s extra long event.

This year’s opening day of the fair saw just over 37,000 guests, where the first day in 2019 had over 74,000, granted the first day in 2019 fell five calendar days later than this year’s State Fair.

This year’s least attended day was Thursday, August 26 with just under 32,000 visitors. This year’s most attended day was Saturday, September 4 with 64,867 visitors.

In 2019, there were seven days the State Fair had attendance numbers that were six figures. This year, not a single day came close to reaching 100,000 guests.

A full breakdown of State Fair attendance numbers can be found below:

Day2021 Fair Dates20212019+/-Record
Day 1Friday, August 2037,364– – –– – –37,364 (2021)
Day 2Saturday, August 2138,808– – –– – –38,808 (2021)
Day 3Sunday, August 2241,115– – –– – –41,115 (2021)
Day 4Monday, August 2333,541– – –– – –33,541 (2021)
Day 5Tuesday, August 2440,158– – –– – –40,158 (2021)
Day 6Wednesday, August 2537,59174,027*– – –74,027 (2019)
Day 7Thursday, August 2631,91077,242– – –86,353 (2018)
Day 8Friday, August 2743,90798,238*– – –98,238 (2019)
Day 9Saturday, August 2856,820118,013– – –127,394 (2018)
Day 10Sunday, August 2945,304119,301– – –123,206 (2017)
Day 11Monday, August 3032,892103,842*– – –103,842 (2019)
Day 12Tuesday, August 3140,81792,387– – –102,098 (1972)
Day 13Wednesday, September 144,89961,477– – –112,774 (1972)
Day 14Thursday, September 235,984103,130– – –112,409 (2018)
Day 15Friday, September 355,584124,172*– – –124,172 (2019)
Day 16Saturday, September 464,867147,749*+– – –147,749 (2019)+
Day 17Sunday, September 557,875118,239– – –119,726 (1985)
Day 18Monday, September 658,65991,458– – –125,748 (2018)
Totals—-798,0951,329,275—-1,329,275 (2019)

