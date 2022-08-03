(WSYR-TV) — According to the Great New York State Fair, and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for a flash flood wristband sale.

This sale will run for 20 hours to honor the 20 days that remain until the Fair begins!

The sale includes ride-all-day wristbands for just $20. The Fair says that the wristbands are valid for any day, weekday or weekend during the Fair. If you decide to pass up on the deal, the wristband price will increase to $30 on the start date of the Fair, August 24, then increase to $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can buy the discounted wristbands by clicking “Add to Cart” using the link, here.

You can also access the wristbands through the New York State Fair website’s Midway page, here.

“This is a great way for families who are planning ahead to get a great deal,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Director of the Fair. “We know the Midway is a tradition for many New Yorkers, and we want to keep things as affordable as we can to make sure as many people as possible have access to the family-fun we offer.”

“This is a deal of the year,” said Frank Zaitshik, president of Wade Shows. “We wanted to do something really special for Fair guests this year. For 20 hours, they will have access that just can’t beat!”

Admission tickets are on sale now for just $3 on the State Fair’s website.

The Wade Shows Midway will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday through Wednesday, August 24 to Sunday, September 4.

On Labor Day, September 5, the last day of the Fair, the Midway will close at 9 p.m.