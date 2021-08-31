New York’s beef farmers recognized at State Fair for Beef Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s beef farmers were recognized on Tuesday for Beef Day at the Great New York State Fair.

The special day was filled with fun and educational activities fairgoers could take part in. Beef producers were on site at the fairgrounds to help answer any questions the public had about the the beef industry. Fairgoers could also visit the animals in the beef barn and learn more about how farmers care for their cattle.

Good morning! It’s Beef Day at @NYSFair! The beef cattle are just waking up. Live at 6:30 on @NewsChannel9 I’ll be talking all things Beef from the fairgrounds. pic.twitter.com/9KjJHUFmfZ — Ashley Cafaro (@_AshleyCafaro) August 31, 2021

I think its very important that we have people understand where their food comes from and a beef is a component of that. Every time we have the opportunity as producers to be our advocates, we can’t expect other people to do our job for us and we have to tell our story. Nobody can tell our story better than the producers themselves. Ric Coombe, Beef Producer of Thunder View Farm, Grahamsville, NY.

New York State is home to more than 12,000 cattle farms, with nearly 1.48 million cattle.