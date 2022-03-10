(WSYR-TV) — Niko Moon will make his Great New York State Fair debut this summer.

The fast-rising country music star will take the Chevy Court stage Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. Already with a no. 1 Billboard show in “Good Time,” Niko Moon could be one of the highest attended concerts at this year’s fair.

“We love putting the spotlight on emerging artists like Niko Moon. He’s written songs for the Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts and now is fronting his songwriting himself. It’s a great chance for fans to get to know a star on the rise,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a press release.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts at the Fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include: