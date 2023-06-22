SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the 2023 New York State Fair comes to a close, you can catch a classic 80s rock band before you leave.

Skid Row will be performing at Suburban Park on Monday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair.

Skid Row played at the fair back in 2017, before their current lead singer had joined. They performed at Chevy Court.

Skid Row features original members Rachel Bolan (Bass), Dave “Snake” Sabo (Guitar), and Scotti Hill (Guitar), with Rob Hammersmith (Drums), and the newest member, Erik Grönwall (Lead Vocals), a Swedish Idol winner (2009). Uniquely, Grönwall was a Skid Row fan long before he joined the band. In fact, he auditioned for Swedish Idol with Skid Row’s song “18 and Life,” said the New York State Fair’s press office.

They’re known for their songs, “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “In a Darkened Room,” “Wasted Time” and more.

Skid Row will be touring for their new album, The Gang’s All Here, when they perform at the fair, but will still perform their classics.

Chevy Court Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Thursday, August 24 1:00 p.m. Alex Miller Thursday, August 24 6:00 p.m. Quiet Riot Friday, August 25 1:00 p.m. Mary Lambert Friday, August 25 6:00 p.m. Doechii Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Saturday, August 26 6:00 p.m. Julio Iglesias Jr. Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Sunday, August 27 6:00 p.m. Matt Stell Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Monday, August 28 6:00 p.m. Anne Wilson Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Thursday, August 31 1:00 p.m. Avalanche Thursday, August 31 6:00 p.m. Lee Greenwood Friday, September 1 6:00 p.m. The Fray Saturday, September 2 12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.) Sunday, September 3 1:00 p.m. Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings Suburban Park: Wednesday, August 23 2:00 p.m. Steven Page Wednesday, August 23 8:00 p.m. Lainey Wilson Thursday, August 24 8:00 p.m. Theory of a Deadman Friday, August 25 2:00 p.m. Rebecca Black Friday, August 25 8:00 p.m. GAYLE Saturday, August 26 8:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers Sunday, August 27 2:00 p.m. Boys World Monday, August 28 8:00 p.m. REO Speedwagon Tuesday, August 29 8:00 p.m. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Wednesday, August 30 8:00 p.m. Ann Wilson of Heart Thursday, August 31 8:00 p.m. Ludacris Friday, September 1 8:00 p.m. J.I.D Saturday, September 2 8:00 p.m. Quinn XCII Sunday, September 3 8:00 p.m. Yung Gravy and bbno$ Monday, September 4 6:00 p.m. Skid Row

On Labor Day, the concert schedule adjusts so that the Fairgrounds can close by 9 p.m. There are 12 p.m. (The High Kings) and 4 p.m. (TBA) concerts scheduled at Chevy Court, and a 1 p.m. (TBA) concert ahead of Skid Row’s 6 p.m. show at Suburban Park.