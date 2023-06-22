SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the 2023 New York State Fair comes to a close, you can catch a classic 80s rock band before you leave.

Skid Row will be performing at Suburban Park on Monday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair.

Skid Row played at the fair back in 2017, before their current lead singer had joined. They performed at Chevy Court.

Skid Row features original members Rachel Bolan (Bass), Dave “Snake” Sabo (Guitar), and Scotti Hill (Guitar), with Rob Hammersmith (Drums), and the newest member, Erik Grönwall (Lead Vocals), a Swedish Idol winner (2009). Uniquely, Grönwall was a Skid Row fan long before he joined the band. In fact, he auditioned for Swedish Idol with Skid Row’s song “18 and Life,” said the New York State Fair’s press office.

They’re known for their songs, “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “In a Darkened Room,” “Wasted Time” and more.

Skid Row will be touring for their new album, The Gang’s All Here, when they perform at the fair, but will still perform their classics.

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Thursday, August 241:00 p.m.Alex Miller
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, August 272:00 p.m.Boys World
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$
Monday, September 46:00 p.m.Skid Row

On Labor Day, the concert schedule adjusts so that the Fairgrounds can close by 9 p.m. There are 12 p.m. (The High Kings) and 4 p.m. (TBA) concerts scheduled at Chevy Court, and a 1 p.m. (TBA) concert ahead of Skid Row’s 6 p.m. show at Suburban Park. 