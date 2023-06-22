SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the 2023 New York State Fair comes to a close, you can catch a classic 80s rock band before you leave.
Skid Row will be performing at Suburban Park on Monday, September 4 at 6 p.m.
Skid Row played at the fair back in 2017, before their current lead singer had joined. They performed at Chevy Court.
Skid Row features original members Rachel Bolan (Bass), Dave “Snake” Sabo (Guitar), and Scotti Hill (Guitar), with Rob Hammersmith (Drums), and the newest member, Erik Grönwall (Lead Vocals), a Swedish Idol winner (2009). Uniquely, Grönwall was a Skid Row fan long before he joined the band. In fact, he auditioned for Swedish Idol with Skid Row’s song “18 and Life,” said the New York State Fair’s press office.
They’re known for their songs, “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “In a Darkened Room,” “Wasted Time” and more.
Skid Row will be touring for their new album, The Gang’s All Here, when they perform at the fair, but will still perform their classics.
Chevy Court
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Thursday, August 24
|1:00 p.m.
|Alex Miller
|Thursday, August 24
|6:00 p.m.
|Quiet Riot
|Friday, August 25
|1:00 p.m.
|Mary Lambert
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Doechii
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Thursday, August 31
|1:00 p.m.
|Avalanche
|Thursday, August 31
|6:00 p.m.
|Lee Greenwood
|Friday, September 1
|6:00 p.m.
|The Fray
|Saturday, September 2
|12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
|Sunday, September 3
|1:00 p.m.
|Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
Suburban Park:
|Wednesday, August 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Steven Page
|Wednesday, August 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Lainey Wilson
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Friday, August 25
|2:00 p.m.
|Rebecca Black
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 p.m.
|GAYLE
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Sunday, August 27
|2:00 p.m.
|Boys World
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Ludacris
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 p.m.
|J.I.D
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Yung Gravy and bbno$
|Monday, September 4
|6:00 p.m.
|Skid Row
On Labor Day, the concert schedule adjusts so that the Fairgrounds can close by 9 p.m. There are 12 p.m. (The High Kings) and 4 p.m. (TBA) concerts scheduled at Chevy Court, and a 1 p.m. (TBA) concert ahead of Skid Row’s 6 p.m. show at Suburban Park.