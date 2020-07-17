NYS Fair cancellation impacting 4-H programs

(WSYR-TV) — The financial impact from not having the New York State fair is obvious, but there is another group that suffers.

Those with the Madison County 4-H program said the kids look forward to state and country fairs because that’s where they get to show off their livestock and their hardwork.

But, by not having their cows, sheep and goats on display, it also takes away from people in different cities who want to learn more about farming.

When they go to the fair and see all these agriculture displays it might make them think twice about where their foods coming from and all of that. Courtney Livecchi — 4-H Animal Science Educator

Livecchi told NewsChannel 9 that they are hopeful that they will be able to have a virtual livestock show so these kids can still show off their hardwork.