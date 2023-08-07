NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This trio now has a trifecta of performances at the New York State Fair under their belts.
In 2014, 2021 and now 2023, Bell Biv Devoe will rock the Fair, with their hits like “Poison,” and “When Will I See You Smile Again.”
This year, they will be at Suburban Park at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.
The group name comes from the last names of all three members, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins and Ron Devoe.
The trio’s debut album Poison (1990) sold four million copies and all five singles cracked the Top Ten on the Billboard R&B/hip hop chart. The title track went platinum, and 33 years later “Poison” boasts more than 220 million streams on Spotify alone, says the NYS Fair.
“It’s always an honor when artists of this magnitude want to come back to The Fair and give the audience another performance to remember,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Bell Biv Devoe is recognized as pioneering icons in the world of R&B, and their brand of new jack swing is beloved. This will be a great show for those who love classic R&B and hip hop, and those who appreciate singing along with hits too. We’re thrilled to be hosting Bell Biv DeVoe again this year.”
Chevy Court
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Wednesday, August 23
|6:00 p.m.
|Salt-N-Pepa
|Thursday, August 24
|1:00 p.m.
|Alex Miller
|Thursday, August 24
|6:00 p.m.
|Quiet Riot
|Friday, August 25
|1:00 p.m.
|Mary Lambert
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Doechii
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Thursday, August 31
|1:00 p.m.
|Avalanche
|Thursday, August 31
|6:00 p.m.
|Lee Greenwood
|Friday, September 1
|1:00 p.m.
|Crash Adams
|Friday, September 1
|6:00 p.m.
|The Fray
|Saturday, September 2
|12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
|Sunday, September 3
|1:00 p.m.
|Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
|Sunday, September 3
|6:00 p.m.
|Joywave
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
|Monday, September 4
|4:00 p.m.
|Foghat
Suburban Park:
|Wednesday, August 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Steven Page
|Wednesday, August 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Lainey Wilson
|Thursday, August 24
|2:00 p.m.
|Tonic
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Friday, August 25
|2:00 p.m.
|Rebecca Black
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 p.m.
|GAYLE
|Saturday, August 26
|2:00 p.m.
|Slick Rick
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Sunday, August 27
|2:00 p.m.
|Boys World
|Sunday, August 27
|8:00 p.m.
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Ludacris
|Friday, September 1
|2:00 p.m.
|Danielle Bradbery
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 p.m.
|J.I.D
|Saturday, September 2
|2:00 p.m.
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Yung Gravy and bbno$
|Monday, September 4
|1:00 p.m.
|Hairball
|Monday, September 4
|6:00 p.m.
|Skid Row
This is the last concert announcement for the NYS Fair.