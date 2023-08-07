NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This trio now has a trifecta of performances at the New York State Fair under their belts.

In 2014, 2021 and now 2023, Bell Biv Devoe will rock the Fair, with their hits like “Poison,” and “When Will I See You Smile Again.”

This year, they will be at Suburban Park at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

The group name comes from the last names of all three members, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins and Ron Devoe.

The trio’s debut album Poison (1990) sold four million copies and all five singles cracked the Top Ten on the Billboard R&B/hip hop chart. The title track went platinum, and 33 years later “Poison” boasts more than 220 million streams on Spotify alone, says the NYS Fair.

“It’s always an honor when artists of this magnitude want to come back to The Fair and give the audience another performance to remember,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Bell Biv Devoe is recognized as pioneering icons in the world of R&B, and their brand of new jack swing is beloved. This will be a great show for those who love classic R&B and hip hop, and those who appreciate singing along with hits too. We’re thrilled to be hosting Bell Biv DeVoe again this year.”

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Wednesday, August 236:00 p.m.Salt-N-Pepa
Thursday, August 241:00 p.m.Alex Miller
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 11:00 p.m.Crash Adams
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Sunday, September 36:00 p.m.Joywave
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings
Monday, September 44:00 p.m.Foghat

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 242:00 p.m.Tonic
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 262:00 p.m.Slick Rick
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, August 272:00 p.m.Boys World
Sunday, August 278:00 p.m.Bell Biv Devoe
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 1 2:00 p.m.Danielle Bradbery
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 22:00 p.m.Claire Rosinkranz
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$
Monday, September 4 1:00 p.m.Hairball
Monday, September 46:00 p.m.Skid Row

This is the last concert announcement for the NYS Fair.