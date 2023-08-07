NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This trio now has a trifecta of performances at the New York State Fair under their belts.

In 2014, 2021 and now 2023, Bell Biv Devoe will rock the Fair, with their hits like “Poison,” and “When Will I See You Smile Again.”

This year, they will be at Suburban Park at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

The group name comes from the last names of all three members, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins and Ron Devoe.

The trio’s debut album Poison (1990) sold four million copies and all five singles cracked the Top Ten on the Billboard R&B/hip hop chart. The title track went platinum, and 33 years later “Poison” boasts more than 220 million streams on Spotify alone, says the NYS Fair.

“It’s always an honor when artists of this magnitude want to come back to The Fair and give the audience another performance to remember,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Bell Biv Devoe is recognized as pioneering icons in the world of R&B, and their brand of new jack swing is beloved. This will be a great show for those who love classic R&B and hip hop, and those who appreciate singing along with hits too. We’re thrilled to be hosting Bell Biv DeVoe again this year.”

Chevy Court Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Wednesday, August 23 6:00 p.m. Salt-N-Pepa Thursday, August 24 1:00 p.m. Alex Miller Thursday, August 24 6:00 p.m. Quiet Riot Friday, August 25 1:00 p.m. Mary Lambert Friday, August 25 6:00 p.m. Doechii Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Saturday, August 26 6:00 p.m. Julio Iglesias Jr. Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Sunday, August 27 6:00 p.m. Matt Stell Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Monday, August 28 6:00 p.m. Anne Wilson Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Thursday, August 31 1:00 p.m. Avalanche Thursday, August 31 6:00 p.m. Lee Greenwood Friday, September 1 1:00 p.m. Crash Adams Friday, September 1 6:00 p.m. The Fray Saturday, September 2 12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.) Sunday, September 3 1:00 p.m. Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza Sunday, September 3 6:00 p.m. Joywave Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings Monday, September 4 4:00 p.m. Foghat Suburban Park: Wednesday, August 23 2:00 p.m. Steven Page Wednesday, August 23 8:00 p.m. Lainey Wilson Thursday, August 24 2:00 p.m. Tonic Thursday, August 24 8:00 p.m. Theory of a Deadman Friday, August 25 2:00 p.m. Rebecca Black Friday, August 25 8:00 p.m. GAYLE Saturday, August 26 2:00 p.m. Slick Rick Saturday, August 26 8:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers Sunday, August 27 2:00 p.m. Boys World Sunday, August 27 8:00 p.m. Bell Biv Devoe Monday, August 28 8:00 p.m. REO Speedwagon Tuesday, August 29 8:00 p.m. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Wednesday, August 30 8:00 p.m. Ann Wilson of Heart Thursday, August 31 8:00 p.m. Ludacris Friday, September 1 2:00 p.m. Danielle Bradbery Friday, September 1 8:00 p.m. J.I.D Saturday, September 2 2:00 p.m. Claire Rosinkranz Saturday, September 2 8:00 p.m. Quinn XCII Sunday, September 3 8:00 p.m. Yung Gravy and bbno$ Monday, September 4 1:00 p.m. Hairball Monday, September 4 6:00 p.m. Skid Row

This is the last concert announcement for the NYS Fair.