GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oak Ridge Boys are set to play Chevy Court at the New York State Fair.
The Country Music Hall of Fame band is set to take the stage on Tuesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.
“Great music is timeless, and the Oaks are the proof. They’ve been together nearly 50 years and have more hits than they can fit into one show. We’re thrilled to be able to host them again and I know that fans of classic country music will enjoy their gorgeous four-part harmonies once again,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.
The Oak Ridge Boys join a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival. Shows announced to date include:
At Chevy Court:
- Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30
- Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 6 p.m. Monday, September 7
And at the Experience Stage:
- Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 29
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oak Ridge Boys set to play Chevy Court
- SAMMY Spotlight: Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Episodes
- PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s Parades of the past
- Car on fire, two sent to the hospital after head-on collision in Oneida County
- Remarkable Women: Keri Courtwright
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App