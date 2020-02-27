Closings
Oak Ridge Boys set to play Chevy Court

New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oak Ridge Boys are set to play Chevy Court at the New York State Fair.

The Country Music Hall of Fame band is set to take the stage on Tuesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

“Great music is timeless, and the Oaks are the proof. They’ve been together nearly 50 years and have more hits than they can fit into one show. We’re thrilled to be able to host them again and I know that fans of classic country music will enjoy their gorgeous four-part harmonies once again,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

The Oak Ridge Boys join a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival. Shows announced to date include:

At Chevy Court:

  • Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30
  • Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2
  • Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 6 p.m. Monday, September 7

And at the Experience Stage:

  • Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 29

