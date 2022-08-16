GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day.

From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.

“Let’s go! We’re ready! Come on get these people in here! Last year was kind of a lul, looking forward to seeing some new, fresh faces and the old faces we missed last year.” Steve Bosco, Owner ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’

He’s been getting his stand ready at the fair for weeks, able to get a jump start on the preparation a few weeks ago at the Syracuse Nationals. This year has come with its challenges though, including the increased cost of supplies.

“That’s the worst thing we’re battling this year is pricing on everything. It’s like everything changes overnight, getting supplies or just the prices going up, so you gotta be careful what you’re buying,” Bosco said.

Unfortunately, inflation has forced Bosco to raise his prices this year on certain items but is hopeful his customers will understand.

On the bright side, fairgoers can expect to see a new menu item, Bosco’s is teaming up with their old fair neighbor, Baker’s Chicken Coop to bring back their beloved seasoning to a new grilled chicken sandwich.

“They were great neighbors for the 40 years they were out here,” Bosco said.

Baker’s Chicken Coop called it quits before last year’s NYS Fair after a more than 70-year run.

Bosco says he’s looking forward to starting new traditions and carrying on old ones as customers return to the Great New York State Fair.

The fair runs from Wednesday, August 24 through Monday, September 5.