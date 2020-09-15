Phase two of Orange Lot access improvement project complete at NYSF

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Phase Two of the New York State Fair Orange Lot improvement project has been completed. The project constructed a new Interstate 690 eastbound on-ramp bridge, along with a 10-foot wide pedestrian walkway. The new bridge means that a temporary traffic signal will no longer be required during events at the State Fair.

“The completion of this project is about more than just a parking lot. It’s proof that regardless of the challenges we face, New York will continue moving forward and building back better,” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “These new road access improvements enhance the great work we have already done at the New York State Fairgrounds, making it one of the state’s biggest tourist attractions and ensuring that when the State Fair returns it will be stronger than ever before.”

The first phase of this project saw the creation of 7,000 parking spots in the Orange Lot and a new exit ramp to Interstate 690 from the western end of the Orange Lot.