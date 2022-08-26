SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many fairgoers have been waiting for their chance to get a taste of one the most popular items… Pizze Fritte!

Bright and early starting from scratch is when the baking begins at Villa Pizze Fritte.

“We bake it fresh every 15 minutes. We make the dough constantly,” says Grazi Zazzara, owner of Villa Pizze Fritte.

Constant baking to keep up with all the Pizze Fritte lovers!

“People want to take their bags home we have lines, we have hundreds of people in line without exaggeration,” says Zazzara.

Zazzara isn’t exaggerating!

“Its a special formula my father developed many many years ago and we kept it the same way and that’s one of the unique things about it, its very fresh,” says Zazzara.

His father opened the Villa selling Pizze Fritte back in 1960, a tradition Zazzara has since taken over.

“Since I was 5 years old so 62 years I’ve been here,” says Zazzara.

Boy do customers love it! The popular item is something they look forward to every year at the state fair.

Villa Pizze Fritte will be open every day at The Great New York State Fair.