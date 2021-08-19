Rain impacting NYS Fair setup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rain has taken its toll on the Great New York State Fair setup. Some crews had to start setting up a little later. Plus, getting deliveries has been difficult with all the mud.

The drive in was not easy. Vendor like Bobby Irving says keeping things dry has also been a challenge, putting duties on pause.

“When we first started setting up, we had to shut down because they had a severe flash flood warning, and we couldn’t finish stocking and cleaning up the joint.”

The Fair officially kicks off Friday morning.