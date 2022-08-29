GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It sure was a hot one at the Great New York State Fair Monday, with a record high of 94 degrees during the afternoon hours. Fairgoers did their best to stay cool by misting stations and inside air-conditioned buildings, but what about all the animals?

Inside the Goat, Llama, and Swine barn, goat-owner Elizabeth Knapp said this was the hottest day she can remember in the last nine years she’s been coming to the NYS Fair.

“It’s hard being here in this heat, in this enclosed building.” Elizabeth Knapp, Goat Owner

Knapp and her 16-year-old daughter come to the fair to show their seven goats and when it gets hot like this, they take extra precautionary measures.

“We try to keep fans on the animals to keep them cool, we have several throughout the building. We make sure they have plenty of water to drink, we actually put extra buckets in some of the pens so they have plenty of water to drink,” Knapp said.

They also add electrolytes to the water for additional hydration and if they notice the animals getting stressed out or breathing heavily they can take them outside and hose them down with cool water.

“But goats as a rule don’t like water, they don’t like to be wet so we just try to give them the extra water, the electrolytes, and stuff,” Knapp said.

Working to ensure the animals stay cool and comfortable so fairgoers can continue to visit and learn all about them!