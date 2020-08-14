Red Cross needs help making up $130K after losing State Fair fundraiser

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the governor canceled the New York State Fair, the Red Cross lost its biggest annual fundraiser: the parking lot across the street.

For as long as some people visit the Fair remember, they’ve relied on the parking lot across from Crucible’s main factory for parking.

At $10 per car, it was double the $5 charged by the state but offered a much closer walk to the main gate.

Crucible donated the space to the Red Cross and volunteers would do the work, so the $130,000 raised in 2019 was entirely profit.

To make up that money, the Red Cross is asking anyone who uses the parking lot every year to donate $10 online instead.

The Fair also provides space for the Red Cross to host an annual blood drive, which often provides 500 units.

Even though the Fair won’t happen, the blood drive will. People can give blood at the Arts and Home Center every day the Fair was scheduled: Friday, Aug. 21 to Monday, Sept. 7.

People looking to donate are asked to register on the Red Cross website.

Stay Connected