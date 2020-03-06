REO Speedwagon set to play Chevy Court

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — REO Speedwagon is set to play Chevy Court during this year’s New York State Fair! The rockers will take the stage on Wednesday, August 26 at 8 p.m.
The band is known for hits like “Keep On Loving You,” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” They are making their sixth appearance at the fair.
If you’re keeping tabs, here are the concerts that have been announced for 2020:
Chevy Court
- Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30
- The Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1
- Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 6 p.m. Monday, September 7
Experience Stage
- Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 29
