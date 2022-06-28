SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Be good to yourself this year at the New York State Fair and see Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band on September 5 — the last day of the Fair. The group will perform at 1 p.m. on Chevy Park Stage.
The group, based in Nashville, delivers the “most authentic 80s Journey concert experience” in the business and “has a knack for matching note-for-note Journey’s iconic sound.”
This is the third year in a row that Resurrection – A Journey Tribute has performed.
“Resurrection has become a Labor Day tradition here at the Great New York State Fair. When we think of arena rock and 80’s hair bands, Journey’s songbook soars to the top of the list, and with so many feel-good stadium anthems and timeless ballads to sing along with, fairgoers are sure to leave humming these songs for days,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.
All concerts that are part of the Chevrolet Music Series are free with admission. Concerts announced for the 2022 New York State Fair include:
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court