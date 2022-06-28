SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Be good to yourself this year at the New York State Fair and see Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band on September 5 — the last day of the Fair. The group will perform at 1 p.m. on Chevy Park Stage.

The group, based in Nashville, delivers the “most authentic 80s Journey concert experience” in the business and “has a knack for matching note-for-note Journey’s iconic sound.”

This is the third year in a row that Resurrection – A Journey Tribute has performed.

“Resurrection has become a Labor Day tradition here at the Great New York State Fair. When we think of arena rock and 80’s hair bands, Journey’s songbook soars to the top of the list, and with so many feel-good stadium anthems and timeless ballads to sing along with, fairgoers are sure to leave humming these songs for days,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

All concerts that are part of the Chevrolet Music Series are free with admission. Concerts announced for the 2022 New York State Fair include: