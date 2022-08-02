(WSYR-TV) — Lizzy McAlpine, a 22-year-old rising star in the indie/folk music realm, is joining the massive lineup of free concerts at the New York State Fair.
Lizzy McAlpine will play on Friday, September 2 at 2 p.m. at Chevy Park.
Her debut album, “Give Me a Minute,” released in August 2020. Her second album, “five seconds flat,” released just two months ago. McAlpine has over 333,000 followers on TikTok.
“We’re delighted to have Lizzy McAlpine join our array of performers during the Chevrolet Concert Series, keeping things fresh for music fans,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.
As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, Lizzy McAlpine will be a free performance, along with:
- Steven Page on Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- PLUSH on Wednesday, August 24 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jeff Rosenstock, August 26 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Chubby Checkers on Monday, August 29 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Max Weinberg on Monday, August 29 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boy George & Culture Club on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Alex Miller on Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 38 Special on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Midnight Star on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. – Chevy Court
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Resurrection, a Journey Tribute Band on Monday, September 5 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Dire Straits on Monday, September 5 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park