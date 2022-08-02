(WSYR-TV) — Lizzy McAlpine, a 22-year-old rising star in the indie/folk music realm, is joining the massive lineup of free concerts at the New York State Fair.

Lizzy McAlpine will play on Friday, September 2 at 2 p.m. at Chevy Park.

Her debut album, “Give Me a Minute,” released in August 2020. Her second album, “five seconds flat,” released just two months ago. McAlpine has over 333,000 followers on TikTok.

“We’re delighted to have Lizzy McAlpine join our array of performers during the Chevrolet Concert Series, keeping things fresh for music fans,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, Lizzy McAlpine will be a free performance, along with: