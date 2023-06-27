SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The band that brought you “If You Could Only See” back in March of 1997 will be making their way to the New York State Fair in August of 2023.

The American rock trio, Tonic, was popular for their 90s album, Lemon Parade. But also had a smash hit from their 1999 album, Sugar where their song “You Wanted More,” was featured on the original American Pie movie soundtrack.

Courtesy of the New York State Fair.

You can see Tonic on Thursday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Suburban Park stage.

The band consists of Emerson Hart with vocals and guitar, childhood friend Jeff Russo with lead guitar, and Dan Lavery with the bass. The band has been together since 1996.

The last time Tonic was at the fair was back in 2000 when they opened for the Goo Goo Dolls at the Grandstand.

“It’s meaningful that The Fair can provide a setting for people to come together around songs that mean something to them and a space where they can enjoy a day with family and friends,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.