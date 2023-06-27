SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The band that brought you “If You Could Only See” back in March of 1997 will be making their way to the New York State Fair in August of 2023.

The American rock trio, Tonic, was popular for their 90s album, Lemon Parade. But also had a smash hit from their 1999 album, Sugar where their song “You Wanted More,” was featured on the original American Pie movie soundtrack.

Courtesy of the New York State Fair.

You can see Tonic on Thursday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Suburban Park stage.

The band consists of Emerson Hart with vocals and guitar, childhood friend Jeff Russo with lead guitar, and Dan Lavery with the bass. The band has been together since 1996.

The last time Tonic was at the fair was back in 2000 when they opened for the Goo Goo Dolls at the Grandstand.

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Thursday, August 241:00 p.m.Alex Miller
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 242:00 p.m.Tonic
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, August 272:00 p.m.Boys World
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$
Monday, September 46:00 p.m.Skid Row

“It’s meaningful that The Fair can provide a setting for people to come together around songs that mean something to them and a space where they can enjoy a day with family and friends,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. 