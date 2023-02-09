SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Canadian rock band ‘Theory of a Deadman’ is coming to Syracuse this summer at the Great New York State Fair!

The band is bringing their “riff rock” sound and songs from their new 2023 album to the Fair on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 p.m. for a free concert at the Experience Stage in Chevy Park.

Photo provided by The Great New York State Fair

The multi-platinum band, best known for their singles “RX (Medicine),” “Bad Girlfriend,” “Not Meant to Be,” and others is planning to release their eighth studio album, “Dinosaur,” through Roadrunner Records, on March 17.

“The Great New York State Fair is known for delivering a high-quality music experience,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “When it comes to concerts, we pride ourselves in striving to offer something to satisfy every musical taste. Theory of a Deadman was selected with our rock and alternative music fans in mind.”

This will be the band’s third appearance at the Great New York State Fair as they played to Chevy Court audiences in 2012 and 2019.

The 2023 Fair begins Wednesday, August 23, and continues through Monday, September 4. Music fans can expect at least two performances from national recording artists at the Fair’s major stages each day during the Fair.

The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8:00 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds).

On select days, there will be 2:00 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage. As more concerts are announced, the Fair’s team will update schedules on the Fair’s website with pages dedicated to Chevy Park and Chevy Court.