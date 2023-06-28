SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What better way to begin the NYS Fair than with the hip hip icons?

Salt-N-Pepa will be performing on opening day, August 23, at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court.

Cheryl James (also known as “Salt”) and Sandy Denton (also known as “Pepa”) first linked up in the mid-1980s. They were Queensborough Community College students and Sears colleagues in Queens. Their coworker – and Salt’s boyfriend at the time – asked them to rap on a song he was producing, says the NYS Fair Press Office.

This will be the group’s third appearance at the Fair! Their last performances were in 2013 and 2015.

They’re known for their songs, “The Show Stopper,” which pushed them to national R&B charts, “Push It,” “Shake Your Thang,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man” and more.

“We are so excited to welcome Salt-N-Pepa back to The Great New York State Fair. These homegrown New York superstars embody the fun spirit and high-energy we love having on Opening Day of The Fair,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. 

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Wednesday, August 236:00 p.m.Salt-N-Pepa
Thursday, August 241:00 p.m.Alex Miller
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 242:00 p.m.Tonic
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, August 272:00 p.m.Boys World
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$
Monday, September 46:00 p.m.Skid Row

