SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What better way to begin the NYS Fair than with the hip hip icons?
Salt-N-Pepa will be performing on opening day, August 23, at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court.
Cheryl James (also known as “Salt”) and Sandy Denton (also known as “Pepa”) first linked up in the mid-1980s. They were Queensborough Community College students and Sears colleagues in Queens. Their coworker – and Salt’s boyfriend at the time – asked them to rap on a song he was producing, says the NYS Fair Press Office.
This will be the group’s third appearance at the Fair! Their last performances were in 2013 and 2015.
They’re known for their songs, “The Show Stopper,” which pushed them to national R&B charts, “Push It,” “Shake Your Thang,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man” and more.
“We are so excited to welcome Salt-N-Pepa back to The Great New York State Fair. These homegrown New York superstars embody the fun spirit and high-energy we love having on Opening Day of The Fair,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.
Chevy Court
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Wednesday, August 23
|6:00 p.m.
|Salt-N-Pepa
|Thursday, August 24
|1:00 p.m.
|Alex Miller
|Thursday, August 24
|6:00 p.m.
|Quiet Riot
|Friday, August 25
|1:00 p.m.
|Mary Lambert
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Doechii
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Thursday, August 31
|1:00 p.m.
|Avalanche
|Thursday, August 31
|6:00 p.m.
|Lee Greenwood
|Friday, September 1
|6:00 p.m.
|The Fray
|Saturday, September 2
|12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
|Sunday, September 3
|1:00 p.m.
|Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
Suburban Park:
|Wednesday, August 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Steven Page
|Wednesday, August 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Lainey Wilson
|Thursday, August 24
|2:00 p.m.
|Tonic
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Friday, August 25
|2:00 p.m.
|Rebecca Black
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 p.m.
|GAYLE
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Sunday, August 27
|2:00 p.m.
|Boys World
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Ludacris
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 p.m.
|J.I.D
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Yung Gravy and bbno$
|Monday, September 4
|6:00 p.m.
|Skid Row
