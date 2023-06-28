SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What better way to begin the NYS Fair than with the hip hip icons?

Salt-N-Pepa will be performing on opening day, August 23, at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court.

Cheryl James (also known as “Salt”) and Sandy Denton (also known as “Pepa”) first linked up in the mid-1980s. They were Queensborough Community College students and Sears colleagues in Queens. Their coworker – and Salt’s boyfriend at the time – asked them to rap on a song he was producing, says the NYS Fair Press Office.

This will be the group’s third appearance at the Fair! Their last performances were in 2013 and 2015.

They’re known for their songs, “The Show Stopper,” which pushed them to national R&B charts, “Push It,” “Shake Your Thang,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man” and more.

“We are so excited to welcome Salt-N-Pepa back to The Great New York State Fair. These homegrown New York superstars embody the fun spirit and high-energy we love having on Opening Day of The Fair,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Chevy Court Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Wednesday, August 23 6:00 p.m. Salt-N-Pepa Thursday, August 24 1:00 p.m. Alex Miller Thursday, August 24 6:00 p.m. Quiet Riot Friday, August 25 1:00 p.m. Mary Lambert Friday, August 25 6:00 p.m. Doechii Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Saturday, August 26 6:00 p.m. Julio Iglesias Jr. Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Sunday, August 27 6:00 p.m. Matt Stell Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Monday, August 28 6:00 p.m. Anne Wilson Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Thursday, August 31 1:00 p.m. Avalanche Thursday, August 31 6:00 p.m. Lee Greenwood Friday, September 1 6:00 p.m. The Fray Saturday, September 2 12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.) Sunday, September 3 1:00 p.m. Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings Suburban Park: Wednesday, August 23 2:00 p.m. Steven Page Wednesday, August 23 8:00 p.m. Lainey Wilson Thursday, August 24 2:00 p.m. Tonic Thursday, August 24 8:00 p.m. Theory of a Deadman Friday, August 25 2:00 p.m. Rebecca Black Friday, August 25 8:00 p.m. GAYLE Saturday, August 26 8:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers Sunday, August 27 2:00 p.m. Boys World Monday, August 28 8:00 p.m. REO Speedwagon Tuesday, August 29 8:00 p.m. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Wednesday, August 30 8:00 p.m. Ann Wilson of Heart Thursday, August 31 8:00 p.m. Ludacris Friday, September 1 8:00 p.m. J.I.D Saturday, September 2 8:00 p.m. Quinn XCII Sunday, September 3 8:00 p.m. Yung Gravy and bbno$ Monday, September 4 6:00 p.m. Skid Row

The fair’s opening day is packed as it begins with Chubby Checker at 1 p.m. at Chevy Court, Steven page at 2 p.m. at Suburban Park, Salt-N-Pepa at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court and Lainey Wilson at 8 p.m. at Suburban Park.