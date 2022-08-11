(WSYR-TV) — A favorite for fairgoers, the Sea Lion Splash Show will return for the first time since 2016 at the Great New York State Fair.

The free show will feature a funny, educational and entertaining performance with sea lions three times a day during the week and four times a day on the weekends.

Below are the times you can watch the sea lions perform starting on Opening Day, Wednesday, August 24:

Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The State Fair will also welcome eco-magician Steve Trash for the first time this year. He uses comedy, music, and magic all while using recycled or discarded items to tie a unique message throughout his show. He will perform three times daily in the Empire Theater of the Art & Home Center, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. The Rockin’ Eco-Hero also hosts a PBS series called “Steve Trash Science.”

“We love to introduce new performers like Steve Trash to the Fair audience, and it’s a treat to be able to bring back long-missed favorites like the Sea Lion Splash Show too!” said State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey. “Fairgoers have raved about the show for many years, and I admit, I can’t wait to get my picture taken with a sea lion either!”

Fair visitors can look forward to the free shows with their $3 Fair admission.