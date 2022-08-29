GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s hot on the Fairgrounds, but sea lions are staying cool. They’ve been trained to do all types of tricks and it takes a lot of work.

“Lots of time, lots of patience, lots of fish,” explained Jimmy Earhart the trainer at the Sea Lion Splash show.

While they’re here to entertain, Earhart’s mission is also to educate the crowd on how they can protect the sea lions. One way is very simple and maybe something you already do: recycle.

“Plastic bags, plastic bottles,” Earhart explained. “They’ll eat, they love playing with it. They’re really mischievous animals. They love playing with toys, we have buckets full of toys here to play with. It’s safe for them, but they don’t know the difference. They’ll play with a plastic bag and eat it. It can kill them.”

During the show, Syra shows everyone how easy it is and it’s one of Earhart’s favorite parts of the show.

“Probably just that reward of having the kids come up afterwards and realizing they learned something even without feeling that they were being taught something,” Earhart said.

Syra has a special connection to the New York State Fair.

“Syra is a South American sea lion. She was actually born here in Syracuse eight years ago. She has a birthday coming up here in a couple of days,” Earhart said.

Her birthday is on August 30.

You can catch the sea lion splash show right outside of the 4-H Building at the Family Fun Zone.

Weekdays show times are 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m., on the weekends they’re at the same time with an additional show at 1 p.m.

