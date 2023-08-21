STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Sean Hennessey will drop “interim” from his title as director of the New York State Fair, being formally given the job, according to an internal memo obtained exclusively by NewsChannel 9.

In the memo, State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball writes: “Sean’s energy and excitement have helped to bring some great new ideas and events to The New York State Fair. We look forward to a great 2023 Fair that will have a renewed focus on agriculture and youth education, while staying true to all the traditions that make the Great New York State Fair the best in the nation.“

The announcement comes just two days before the opening of the 2023 New York State Fair.

As NewsChannel 9 first reported last year, Hennessey was technically hired as deputy director in 2022, but was acting as ‘interim’ boss since the sudden departure of former Fair Director Troy Waffner.