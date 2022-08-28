STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Every day, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan is introducing Central New Yorkers to new food vendors or new menu items made by Fair favorites. Watch the savory segment everyday around 5:45pm on NewsChannel 9.
DAY 3: SYRACHA’CUSE
For eight years, hot sauce fans have been converting to the version made in Central New York: SYRACHA’CUSE. Now in 2022, the company is expanding its sales to the New York State Fair.
Its variety of sauces, and a chance to sample each one, are available in the Horticulture Building.
DAY 2: State Fair Deli
For years, the deli that bears the “State Fair” name has never actually sold its famous Rueben or any of its menu items at the State Fair, until this year.
Fair Deli, known for its growing craft beer selection at its location on State Fair Boulevard in Lakeland, is bringing a special food truck menu to the Great New York State Fair.
DAY 1: Bold Coast Lobster Co.
The New York State Fair will taste a lot like Maine or Connecticut this year.
Anyone who frequents food trucks in Central New York knows Bold Coast Lobster Co. is exploding in popularity this year. Now, its next stop is the New York State Fair for 13 days.
Bold Coast Lobster Co. is located on the street between the Dairy Products Building and the Eatery.