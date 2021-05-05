Senator May proposes bill that would allow NYSF vendors to carry over last year’s liquor license

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — While we don’t know yet what the entry requirements will be for an event like the New York State Fair in August, we do know that as planning continues at the fairgrounds, there is something one Syracuse-area state lawmaker wants to do for vendors.

Senator Rachel May introduced a bill that would allow vendors to carry over the liquor license they paid for from last year’s cancelled fair. After the loss of last year, Senator May says vendors should be allowed to extend that license from 2020 to 2021.