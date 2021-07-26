Sister restaurants Oh My Darling, Luna Loca to take over high-profile Tully’s spot at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite more than 60 vendors opting out of the New York State Fair this summer, the owner of Oh My Darling and Luna Loca has the opposite strategy: it’s time to join.

Ryan Benz, who owns both Downtown Syracuse restaurants with his wife Leigh Ann, finalized his plans to take over the high-profile spot left open when Tully’s quit the State Fair.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Benz said, “Oh My Darling and Luna Loca are relatively young brands. Oh My Darling is just two and a half years old. While solidly established locally, I think we can continue to expand our audience. Luna Loca is a new restaurant, just six weeks out. I think it’s a great opportunity to create brand recognition and get our brands out there.”

Benz will pick some favorites from both restaurants’ menus including Shrimp and Grits from Oh My Darling and Mexican Fried Ice Cream from Luna Loca. He’s planning on adding some Fair-only menu options as well.

As is his priority for his restaurants, Benz wants to focus on his customers’ “experience.”

He won’t be using any of the structure that Tully’s used, instead meeting with a contractor to build a custom space from the ground up.

“Oh My Darling is southern charm. Luna Loca is TexMex,” says Benz. “It will be a hybrid model. We’re going to lean a little but more into the Oh My Darling aesthetic with shiplap walls, hanging lights, with the music being played. We’ll find ways to create that culture, just in an outdoor setting.”

Benz is confident he can overcome the challenge many restaurants have found too burdensome: hiring enough staff for the 18-day event with the post-pandemic labor crisis.

Benz will offer higher than minimum wage, $16 per hour and share tips among everyone, including the back-of-house cooks who sometimes don’t benefit from tips.

Benz is planning for a staff of about 40 people at the fair, about half from his restaurant staffs and about 20 new hires.

Benz invites people who want to work for his operation at the State Fair to email: info@darlingsyr.

“There’s always a challenge. There’s never a good time,” says Benz in his interview with NewsChannel 9. “There’s always a way. There’s the right people to call, the right favors to ask, you find a way to be successful.”

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, State Fair Director Troy Waffner wrote: “We are excited to welcome Oh My Darling to the Great New York State Fair this year! Their unique blend of comfort classics and locally-sourced ingredients will be a hit with Fairgoers and will fit right in to our lineup of fantastic vendors across the board. We’re proud to highlight another one of Syracuse’s excellent local restaurants.”

Oh My Darling opened in 2019 on South Salina Street. Underneath, Benz also owns speakeasy-style bar The Fitz and the counter service option Clementine attached.

Benz took over the former Mission restaurant on Columbus Circle and renovated it into Luna Loca earlier this year.