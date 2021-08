SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a makeshift landing strip in the New York Experience festival area at the New York State Fair for the all-female Highlight Pro Skydiving Team’s show on August 24.

The landing strip will be 300-feet long, and the skydiving show will take place at noon. Nine members of the team will jump out of a plane, weather permitting, and stage a “dramatic series of landings” on the strip.