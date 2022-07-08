SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special group is joining the 2022 New York State Fair lineup.

38 Special returns to Chevy Court on Wednesday, August 31 at 6 p.m. The band is known for hits like “Caught Up In You” and last performed at the Fair in 2019.

State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “These guys know how to rock an audience. We loved their last appearance, and we can’t wait to get them back up on the stage this year. It’ll be a fun night of great songs for classic rock fans.”

As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, it’s free with Fair admission.