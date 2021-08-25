State Assembly Speaker brings more than 20 assembly members to visit New York State Fair

NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — There were perhaps more state lawmakers in Geddes than there were in Albany on Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie led a group of more than 20 assembly members through the Fairgrounds.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Heastie said, “I want people outside the (New York) City to know that I care just as much about anyplace outside the city, as I do the city. This has become an annual tradition.”

So happy to join so many of my @Nysa_Majority colleagues once again at the #NYSFair pic.twitter.com/a238srSZYv — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) August 25, 2021

Joining Heastie were Democratic majority members from all across the state, including some visiting Central New York for the first time.

Assemblyman Kenny Burgos, the second-youngest member, came to Syracuse from the Bronx.

He told NewsChannel 9, “I’m kind of mad I haven’t been here before, being a New Yorker all my life. But Syracuse is a long way from New York City.”

The @NYSA_Majority came up to Syracuse, NY to enjoy the Great New York State Fair! @NYSFair



The grounds are filled with games, rides, ice cream, beer, and just about anything you can deep fry in oil. 🌭🍗🍦 pic.twitter.com/lgzTVjmz2A — Kenny Burgos (@KennyBurgosNY) August 25, 2021

The group started at the Assembly’s display at the Center of Progress, then took a tram to the Experience Stage to watch parachuters land from above.

Assemblywoman Anna Kelles, who now represents Cortland and Tompkins Counties, said, “It’s an opportunity to see each other outside the chamber for the first time. I’ve been in office for eight months and I’m just meeting some of these people for the first time.”

It was an honor to spend the day with @CarlHeastie and my Assembly Colleagues at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/LELmeintTU — Anna Kelles (@annakelles) August 25, 2021

The assembly members have a lot on their minds: the resignation of Governor Cuomo, who they’re still investigation and getting to work with Governor Kathy Hochul.

But Wednesday, politics paused for play.

“I want to do a ride,” said Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas. “Whatever the scariest ride is, I’m ready to do it.”

We’ve arrived for Women’s Day at the New York State Fair!



Thank you, @BillMagnarelli for having us in your district. Ready for a day of fun and food with colleagues! pic.twitter.com/JEU8gJJqKF — Jessica González-Rojas (@votejgr) August 25, 2021

The members from New York City made a promise: to tell their home districts about the Fair dominantly attended by Central New Yorkers.

“We have to encourage them and spread the word that this is a great thing and we have to get everyone from around the state to enjoy it,” said Assemblyman Burgos.